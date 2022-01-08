Menu

At least 1 missing amid flooding, landslides in U.S. Pacific Northwest winter storm

Health

Several salad products recalled over Listeria contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2022 8:05 am
FILE - Ally Phillips serves up Dole Sunshine Mango Kahuna Tuna Salad at the Pasadena Convention Center during the second day of Live on Green! as part of pre-Rose Parade festivities on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif. View image in full screen
FILE - Ally Phillips serves up Dole Sunshine Mango Kahuna Tuna Salad at the Pasadena Convention Center during the second day of Live on Green! as part of pre-Rose Parade festivities on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Dole Packaged Foods

A number of Dole and President’s Choice brand salad products are being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says eight varieties of Dole salads and five from President’s Choice are included in the recall.

Food recalls over Listeria concerns are on the rise in Canada. Here's what you should know

All have best before dates of either Jan. 8 or 9.

The products were sold at stores across the country and should either be thrown out or returned to their place of purchase.

There have been no reports of any illnesses being linked to the salads.

However, Listeria contamination can cause vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and in rare cases even death.

