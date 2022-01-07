Witnesses sought in crash that killed 74-year-old Vernon woman

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are looking for further witnesses to a December crash that killed a 74-year-old woman.

It was Dec. 4 at around 4:20 p.m. when RCMP were called to the 3300-block of 30 Avenue where a pickup truck had struck a pedestrian.

The driver remained on scene and paramedics transported the victim to hospital, where she later died.

“Over the course of the investigation, police have interviewed several witnesses from the scene but it has come to our attention there may be an additional witness who has not yet spoken to police,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a release.

“Shortly after the incident, a person posted very specific information to social media about the activities of the driver in the moments immediately preceding the collision. We are asking the person who made the post to please contact police so we can speak to you directly.”

Anyone who may have witnessed to the collision or who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Const. Sebastian Lipsett of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.