Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Witnesses sought in crash that killed 74-year-old Vernon woman

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 3:47 pm
File photo.
File photo. kali9 / iStock

Mounties are looking for further witnesses to a December crash that killed a 74-year-old woman.

It was Dec. 4 at around 4:20 p.m. when RCMP were called to the 3300-block of 30 Avenue where a pickup truck had struck a pedestrian.

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP investigate arson and shooting at some complex' Vernon RCMP investigate arson and shooting at some complex
Vernon RCMP investigate arson and shooting at some complex

Read more: Vernon Mounties investigate after body found downtown; death deemed suspicious

Story continues below advertisement

The driver remained on scene and paramedics transported the victim to hospital, where she later died.

Trending Stories

“Over the course of the investigation, police have interviewed several witnesses from the scene but it has come to our attention there may be an additional witness who has not yet spoken to police,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a release.

Read more: Stolen vehicle suspect arrested, in custody, say Vernon RCMP

“Shortly after the incident, a person posted very specific information to social media about the activities of the driver in the moments immediately preceding the collision. We are asking the person who made the post to please contact police so we can speak to you directly.”

Anyone who may have witnessed to the collision or who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Const. Sebastian Lipsett of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vernon tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagVernon News tagVernon car crash tagVernon car crash killes woman tagVernon fatal car crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers