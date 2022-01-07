Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police release images of suspects in Kitchener stabbing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 12:25 pm
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three people they are looking to speak with in connection with a stabbing incident in Kitchener earlier this week. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three people they are looking to speak with in connection with a stabbing incident in Kitchener earlier this week. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three people they are looking to speak with in connection with a stabbing incident in Kitchener earlier this week.

The initial incident occurred on Monday night at around 8:30 p.m., near the King and Queen streets.

Read more: Man pulled from vehicle, stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Monday night, police say

A black vehicle pulled up to the intersection before the occupants got into a verbal altercation with two men and a woman who were walking along King Street.

They say the driver of the vehicle was pulled out by the suspects and stabbed. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman in the passenger’s seat then got out to assist and was also assaulted. She would also be taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Kitchener woman arrested after newborn baby abandoned at side of road

They say one of the suspects attempted to take the vehicle before fleeing with the others. The three were last spotted walking eastbound on King Street.

Waterloo Regional Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

