Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

University of Guelph mourning after student dies following Toronto crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 8:08 pm
In a statement, the university said Kean McKenzie, a first-year Bachelor of Arts English student, was among eight injured in the Dec. 26 collision. View image in full screen
In a statement, the university said Kean McKenzie, a first-year Bachelor of Arts English student, was among eight injured in the Dec. 26 collision. GoFundMe

The University of Guelph is mourning the death of a student who was struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Boxing Day.

In a statement, the university said Kean McKenzie, a first-year Bachelor of Arts English student, was among eight injured in the Dec. 26 collision.

His family announced his passing on New Year’s Day.

Read more: 18-year-old man injured in downtown Toronto crash dies in hospital

Emergency crews were called to the crash just after 2 p.m. at Yonge and Richmond streets on Boxing Day. Toronto police said two vehicles collided and one rolled on its side and struck multiple pedestrians. A total of eight people were taken to hospital.

According to a GoFundMe account set up after the crash to cover expenses incurred as a result of the incident, Kean and Dylan McKenzie were standing on a corner with their father Sean waiting for a crossing signal when they were all struck.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The GoFundMe said Dylan was seriously injured.

Read more: 8 injured, 5 seriously, after crash in downtown Toronto

Their father was also injured and discharged from hospital on Dec. 30.

The University of Guelph said campus flags will be lowered on Monday in Kean’s honour. A memorial service is also being planned and details will be shared when they’re available, the statement said.

The university noted that support services are available for staff and students.

Click to play video: 'Police looking for video after collision injures 8 in downtown Toronto' Police looking for video after collision injures 8 in downtown Toronto
Police looking for video after collision injures 8 in downtown Toronto – Dec 27, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagToronto crash tagUniversity of Guelph tagToronto Collision tagYonge and Richmond collision tagyonge and richmond crash tagKean McKenzie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers