Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman arrested, charged for NYE hit and run that injured 2 Hamilton police officers

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 4:53 pm
Police say a woman accused of hitting two Hamilton officers at a New Year's Eve RIDE check turned herself in on Jan. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Police say a woman accused of hitting two Hamilton officers at a New Year's Eve RIDE check turned herself in on Jan. 6, 2021. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton police say a suspect accused of injuring a pair of officers during a hit and run on New Year’s Eve has surrendered to authorities

The 19-year-old woman voluntarily gave herself up to Brantford police on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say a driver struck the two officers with a Hyundai Santa Fe while they were speaking with drivers during a RIDE check on the Claremont Access on Dec. 31, 2021.

Both were knocked unconscious and suffered serious injuries, which required surgery.

The two have since been released from hospital and continue to recover from their injuries, according to a spokesperson.

Read more: Two Hamilton police officers seriously injured during New Year’s Eve RIDE stop

The Santa Fe was found a short time later on Jan. 1, abandoned and unoccupied in the area of Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the same vehicle and suspect were allegedly involved in an earlier incident where officers found an unconscious driver at the wheel near Fennell Avenue and Hoover Crescent.

According to detectives, the officers tried to arrest the driver, who then took off, smashing into a cruiser before fleeing.

Hannah Pietrantuono of Hamilton is facing 10 charges, including two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

 

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHamilton Police tagClaremont Access taghamilton hit and run tagHit And Run Hamilton tagHamilton police officers injured tagHamilton RIDE check tagnew year's eve RIDE check tagclaremont access ride check tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers