Woman arrested, charged for NYE hit and run that injured 2 Hamilton police officers

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a suspect accused of injuring a pair of officers during a hit and run on New Year’s Eve has surrendered to authorities

The 19-year-old woman voluntarily gave herself up to Brantford police on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say a driver struck the two officers with a Hyundai Santa Fe while they were speaking with drivers during a RIDE check on the Claremont Access on Dec. 31, 2021.

Both were knocked unconscious and suffered serious injuries, which required surgery.

The two have since been released from hospital and continue to recover from their injuries, according to a spokesperson.

The Santa Fe was found a short time later on Jan. 1, abandoned and unoccupied in the area of Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the same vehicle and suspect were allegedly involved in an earlier incident where officers found an unconscious driver at the wheel near Fennell Avenue and Hoover Crescent.

According to detectives, the officers tried to arrest the driver, who then took off, smashing into a cruiser before fleeing.

Hannah Pietrantuono of Hamilton is facing 10 charges, including two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Have you seen this woman? Hannah Pietranuono (19) of #HamOnt is wanted in connection with injuring two officers at a RIDE lane on Dec 31. Both officers sustained serious injuries and remain in hospital. If seen, please call 911. Read More: https://t.co/gxLYWnATxi — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 4, 2022