Canada

COVID-19: KFL&A reports one new hospitalization, 85 new cases

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 4:06 pm
COVID-19: KFL&A reports one new hospitalization, 85 new cases
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health are reporting 85 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 1,156 tests administered.

The 18-29 age group continues to see the highest number of new infections, accounting for 35 new cases.

However, the number of active cases dropped significantly to 1,568 due to a data cleanup, which re-classified many cases as resolved.

There is one new hospitalization in the region, bringing that number to 19, while one case has left the ICU where eight remain. Six people are on ventilators.

