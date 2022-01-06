Next 4 Frontenacs games to be played without fans

The Leon’s Centre will be quiet for the Kingston Frontenacs’ next four home games, as the team will play the games without fans in attendance.
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has reaffirmed its plans to continue with the league’s 2021-22 season in light of new COVID-19 restrictions issued by the Ontario government.the new restrictions took effect.
For the Frontenacs, that means its games on Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 22 are affected.
The team says its front office is working on a solution regarding lost games for season ticket holders, while all single-game ticket holders will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster.
With files from Andrew Graham
