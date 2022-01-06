Menu

Sports

Next 4 Frontenacs games to be played without fans

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 9:02 am
Shane Wright of the KIngston Frontenacs. View image in full screen
Shane Wright of the KIngston Frontenacs. Robert Lefebvre/OHL Images

The Leon’s Centre will be quiet for the Kingston Frontenacs’ next four home games, as the team will play the games without fans in attendance.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has reaffirmed its plans to continue with the league’s 2021-22 season in light of new COVID-19 restrictions issued by the Ontario government.

Read more: OHL to continue with 2021-22 season amid new Ontario COVID restrictions

The league says it made the decision following a meeting with its board of governors Wednesday morning, the same day the new restrictions took effect.

For the Frontenacs, that means its games on Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 22 are affected.

Click to play video: '2022 World Junior Championship cancelled amid rising COVID cases' 2022 World Junior Championship cancelled amid rising COVID cases
2022 World Junior Championship cancelled amid rising COVID cases – Dec 29, 2021

The team says its front office is working on a solution regarding lost games for season ticket holders, while all single-game ticket holders will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster.

With files from Andrew Graham

