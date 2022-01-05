Water main break in West Kelowna Estates being repaired

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a West Kelowna neighbourhood may be dealing with some less-than-ideal water pressure Wednesday morning.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, city of West Kelowna utility crews responded to a water main break located along the 1600 block on Scott Crescent. Hours later, West Kelowna staff said they were still isolating the leak and securing the site for the night in advance of preparing for repairs Wednesday morning.

Affected customers are in the West Kelowna Estates Service Area in the 1400, 1500 and 1600 blocks of Scott Crescent. Customers on Griffiths Place or in the Diamond View subdivision may be experiencing low to no water pressure.

Motorists in the area are encouraged to drive with care.

The city of West Kelowna will provide further information on repair timelines and potential Water Quality Advisories if required as soon as details become available.

While it’s unclear what caused this issue, water woes and burst pipes have become almost common in recent weeks courtesy of the long cold snap, particularly in residential properties.

“It’s causing major damage for a lot of different people everywhere,” said Mark Harding, general manager of Hydraclean Disaster Restorations.

“(Our company is receiving) probably 20 to 30 times the normal call volume we normally get. We just have to be ready to respond and help as many people as we can day or night,” Harding said.

— with files from Darrian Matassa Fung