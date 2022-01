Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Mississauga early Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting near Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road shortly  before 12:30 a.m.

Police said a man was taken to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Investigators said the suspects fled in a dark SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

