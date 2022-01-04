KFL&A reporting 3 new COVID-19 hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 18 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 within the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit’s catchment area, after three new hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday.

The health unit adds that one hospitalization has moved to the ICU and there is one new patient on a ventilator.

As for new cases, the health unit is reporting 153 new infections, bringing active infections to 2,249. However, the true number is likely much higher as the number of tests administered is about half what it was last week, and only a third of what it was two weeks ago.

Of the reported confirmed positive cases, the 18-29 age group has the most new infections with 49. Following that is the 40s age group with 24.

The health unit is reporting one new outbreak.

