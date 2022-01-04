SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

KFL&A reporting 3 new COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 4:12 pm
KFL&A Public Health is reporting 3 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Tuesday. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health is reporting 3 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Tuesday. Global News

There are now 18 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 within the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit’s catchment area, after three new hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday.

The health unit adds that one hospitalization has moved to the ICU and there is one new patient on a ventilator.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital’s Davies 5 unit

As for new cases, the health unit is reporting 153 new infections, bringing active infections to 2,249. However, the true number is likely much higher as the number of tests administered is about half what it was last week, and only a third of what it was two weeks ago.

Of the reported confirmed positive cases, the 18-29 age group has the most new infections with 49. Following that is the 40s age group with 24.

The health unit is reporting one new outbreak.

COVID tagGlobal News tagKingston tagKFLA Public Health tagnew cases kingston tagCOVID-19 Cases Kingston tagcovid hospitalizations kingston tag

