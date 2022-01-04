SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: 2 new deaths, 487 new cases reported in Waterloo Region on Monday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 3:36 pm
Click to play video: 'New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario' New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario
New round of COVID-19 restrictions begins on Wednesday in Ontario

Waterloo Public Health reported two new COVID-19-related deaths as well as 487 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

This brings the death toll in the area to 315 as the total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 28,191.

Read more: Waterloo Region opens new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in downtown Kitchener

“One individual was a male in his 70s. The other individual was a female in her 70s,” Dr. Julie Emili, associate medical officer of health, stated. “I wish to express my deep sympathy to the families and loved ones of these individuals.”

One of those deaths was connected to an outbreak at the Golden Years Nursing Home in Cambridge, where six staff members and 17 residents have tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, there are now 51 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including seven who are in need of intensive care.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: WHO sees more evidence that Omicron variant causes milder symptoms' COVID-19: WHO sees more evidence that Omicron variant causes milder symptoms
COVID-19: WHO sees more evidence that Omicron variant causes milder symptoms

On a brighter note, another 939 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 23,831.

Trending Stories

This leaves the region with 3,864 active COVID-19 cases, down from 4,319 on Monday.

The region has 20 active COVID-19 outbreaks after a new one was declared at an unnamed congregate setting, which has been connected to seven cases.

Waterloo Public Health says there were 6,156 new vaccinations done on Monday, as the total number has reached 1,102,117.

A good portion of those were people receiving a third dose as the total number of residents in that category has climbed by 5,427 to 164,793.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports 11,352 new COVID cases, with 1,290 patients in hospital

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 11,352 COVID-19 cases, as hospitalizations and those in intensive care units continue to rise. The provincial case total now stands at 816,450.

For the regional breakdown, 2,480 cases were recorded in Toronto, 1,486 in Peel Region, 1,059 in York Region and 635 in Durham Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 600 new cases in the provincial report.

Ontario reported 1,290 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 58 from the previous day) with 266 patients in intensive care units (up by 18).

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,239 as 10 more virus-related deaths were reported.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagCOVID waterloo tagCOVID Kitchener tagCOVID Cambridge tagOmicron Waterloo tagOmicron Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers