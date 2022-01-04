COVID-19: 2 new deaths, 487 new cases reported in Waterloo Region on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported two new COVID-19-related deaths as well as 487 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

This brings the death toll in the area to 315 as the total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 28,191.

“One individual was a male in his 70s. The other individual was a female in her 70s,” Dr. Julie Emili, associate medical officer of health, stated. “I wish to express my deep sympathy to the families and loved ones of these individuals.”

One of those deaths was connected to an outbreak at the Golden Years Nursing Home in Cambridge, where six staff members and 17 residents have tested positive for the virus.

In addition, there are now 51 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including seven who are in need of intensive care.

On a brighter note, another 939 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 23,831.

This leaves the region with 3,864 active COVID-19 cases, down from 4,319 on Monday.

The region has 20 active COVID-19 outbreaks after a new one was declared at an unnamed congregate setting, which has been connected to seven cases.

Waterloo Public Health says there were 6,156 new vaccinations done on Monday, as the total number has reached 1,102,117.

A good portion of those were people receiving a third dose as the total number of residents in that category has climbed by 5,427 to 164,793.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 11,352 COVID-19 cases, as hospitalizations and those in intensive care units continue to rise. The provincial case total now stands at 816,450.

For the regional breakdown, 2,480 cases were recorded in Toronto, 1,486 in Peel Region, 1,059 in York Region and 635 in Durham Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 600 new cases in the provincial report.

Ontario reported 1,290 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 58 from the previous day) with 266 patients in intensive care units (up by 18).

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,239 as 10 more virus-related deaths were reported.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

