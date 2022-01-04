SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph over the weekend

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario' New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario
WATCH: The new year is starting off the way nobody wanted. In Ontario, a new round of COVID-19 restrictions and closures begin on Wednesday aimed at blunting the spread of the Omicron variant.

Guelph’s public health unit reported 789 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Tuesday, with the total case count during the pandemic reaching 7,501.

The latest data shows the city has 1,386 active cases, with 433 new recoveries also being reported. Total resolved cases stand at 6,069.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccination clinic reopens at University of Guelph

However, due to recent testing eligibility changes, the counts are an underestimate of the true spread of the virus in the community.

The city’s fatal case count of 46 remains unchanged.

More than 350 cases have been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 3,256. Active cases are at 604, with 164 recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county is at 39.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are 13 cases being treated in hospital, including four in intensive care.

There are 10 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks among health facilities in Guelph and Wellington County, including 12 cases among residents at the Elliott Community Long Term Care Home.

Wellington Terrace in Fergus is reporting 18 cases among staff and residents, including one fatal case.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Bogoch weighs-in on Ontario’s new COVID restrictions' Dr. Bogoch weighs-in on Ontario’s new COVID restrictions
Dr. Bogoch weighs-in on Ontario’s new COVID restrictions

Public health data shows 82.2 of eligible residents in the region — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 87.9 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

Trending Stories

In Guelph, 84 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 90.1 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 81.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 86.7 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 3,000 vaccines have been administered in the region, with most being third-dose boosters.

