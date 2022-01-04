COVID-19: HKPR active cases dip to 1,041; outbreak at Bobcaygeon retirement residence

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports a drop in active cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak on Tuesday afternoon.

The 1,041 active cases are down from 1,116 reported on Monday. Tuesday’s update reported 106 new confirmed cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 83 in Northumberland County, 21 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Haliburton County.

Among the 1,041 active cases are 595 reported in Northumberland County, 370 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 76 in Haliburton County.

The health unit notes since Dec. 31, 2021, only individuals in high-risk settings will be tested. As a result, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread.”

Other data from the health unit on Tuesday:

Resolved cases: 3,066 — an additional 186 since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 73.5 per cent of the 4,171 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

3,066 — an additional 186 since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 73.5 per cent of the 4,171 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Hospitalized cases to date: 109 — unchanged since Monday. As of 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, there were five hospitalized cases (one less), with three in an intensive care unit (unchanged). Since the pandemic began, there have been 60 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 45 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

109 — unchanged since Monday. As of 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, there were five hospitalized cases (one less), with three in an intensive care unit (unchanged). Since the pandemic began, there have been 60 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 45 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County. Deaths: 77 — the most recent was reported on Dec. 23 in Northumberland County, the first death reported since June 29. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

77 — the most recent was reported on Dec. 23 in Northumberland County, the first death reported since June 29. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. Vaccination: The latest vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article reported on Dec. 28. All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports 13 active outbreaks as of Tuesday afternoon after a new outbreak was declared late Monday at Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon. Case details are unavailable. An outbreak is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents, staff or other visitors in a home.

There are 12 other active outbreaks:

Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Sunday, Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases and no resident cases, the home reports.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021 after one resident and one staff member tested positive that day. On Monday the home reported no new cases since Dec. 30.

Warkworth Place LTC: Declared Dec. 31. On Tuesday afternoon the home reports that 24 residents (two more since Monday) and six staff members (two more) have tested positive — 23 residents and all staff were fully vaccinated.

Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, case details unavailable.

Site C of Christian Horizons, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, case details are unavailable.

Site B of Christian Horizons Maplewood in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, case details are unavailable.

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Tuesday again reports four active cases — three staff members and one resident, who were all fully vaccinated.

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported an additional three staff members and one resident have also tested positive.

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases on the 2B medical/surgical unit.

Christian Horizons (Site A Ontario Street) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24, case details are unavailable.

Spring Valley Public School in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23. As of Tuesday morning, there was one active case, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada on Monday reported there are now 48 active cases among inmates.

