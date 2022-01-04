COVID-19: Peterborough reports 30th death, 7 new hospitalized cases; active cases surpass 1,000

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported the 30th death related to COVID-19 as active cases in the region surpassed 1,000, according to data released Tuesday morning.

The health unit’s COVID tracker just before noon reported 1,035 active cases, up from 746 reported on Friday — the last update from the health unit which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Since Friday, the health unit reports 424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, the health unit notes due to changes in PCR testing availability, the number of cases reported “should be considered an underestimate for our community.”

A month ago, on Dec. 3, the health unit reported 41 active cases.

Over the weekend, the health unit reported its 30th death — a man in his 80s, according to Public Health Ontario. The 29th death was reported on Dec. 30, 2021, which was the fifth death that month.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data on Tuesday:

Hospitalizations: 113 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — an additional seven since Friday. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 3.2 per cent of all cases; 22 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged. Intensive care admissions make up 0.6 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

113 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — an additional seven since Friday. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 3.2 per cent of all cases; 22 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged. Intensive care admissions make up 0.6 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Cumulative confirmed cases: 3,515 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

3,515 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Resolved cases: 2,450 — 134 more cases since Friday. Resolved cases make up approximately 70 per cent of all cases.

2,450 — 134 more cases since Friday. Resolved cases make up approximately 70 per cent of all cases. Rapid antigen tests : Distributed by the province this week at the following sites: Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.) on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Peterborough Farmers’ Market (151 Lansdowne St. W.) on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: Distributed by the province this week at the following sites: Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.) on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Peterborough Farmers’ Market (151 Lansdowne St. W.) on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, charges have been laid against a total of four businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act.

This coming month & the uncertainty with #omicron will worry parents, teachers & school children perhaps more than anyone. I feel for them, & I share their worry. A thread 🧵on what they should be considering for safe schools… — Dr Thomas Piggott (He/Him) (@twpiggott) January 1, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks

The health unit reports the following eight active outbreaks:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 2. Case details not made available.

Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2. Case details not made available.

Congregate living facility No. 6: Declared Dec. 29. Case details not made available.

St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29, case details not made available.

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Dec. 31, the facility reported 14 confirmed cases among staff and no cases among residents.

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the province as of Tuesday reported 10 cases among five residents and five staff

Congregate living facility No. 6 in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 23. Details are unavailable.

Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22. The province reported “fewer than five” cases among both residents and staff.

Since Friday, outbreaks were declared over at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore, and Peterborough’s St. Paul Catholic Elementary, a Crestwood Secondary School varsity team, Crestwood Secondary School and Monsignor O’Donoghue Catholic Elementary School.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 448 cases associated with 77 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 91 cases in the past 30 days.