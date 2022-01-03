Menu

Weather

Snowfall warning issued for west-central Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 3:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Snowy days: Jan. 3 Saskatchewan weather outlook' Snowy days: Jan. 3 Saskatchewan weather outlook
WATCH: Cold and snowy days ahead — Montana Getty takes a look at what to expect in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, Jan. 3.

A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of west-central Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada says a disturbance is bringing heavy snow into the Battlefords region Monday.

Read more: City of Regina releases snow plow plans following winter storms

Accumulations between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow are expected before the heavy snow tapers off Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Snow is expected throughout the remainder of the province into Tuesday, but accumulation levels are not at the warning level.

Officials said extra care should be taken when heading out on highways as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

They also said visibility could be suddenly reduced at times in the heavy snow.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagSnow tagSaskatoon Weather tagSaskatchewan Weather tagRegina weather tagSnowfall Warning tagNorthern Saskatchewan tagHighway Hotline tag

