Snowfall warning issued for west-central Saskatchewan

A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of west-central Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada says a disturbance is bringing heavy snow into the Battlefords region Monday.

Accumulations between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow are expected before the heavy snow tapers off Tuesday.

Snow is expected throughout the remainder of the province into Tuesday, but accumulation levels are not at the warning level.

Officials said extra care should be taken when heading out on highways as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

They also said visibility could be suddenly reduced at times in the heavy snow.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.