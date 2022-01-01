Menu

Comments

Crime

Woman facing 1st degree murder charges in fatal Toronto stabbing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2022 9:02 am
Police at the scene of the incident in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue on Friday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the incident in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue on Friday. Global News

TORONTO — The Toronto Police Service says a suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal stabbing that occurred on New Years Eve.

Police say officers called to the scene in the Weston Rd. and Dennis Ave. area just before 11 a.m. found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

They say the woman, identified as 37-year-old Elsabet Yitayew of Toronto, died of her injuries.

Investigators say the suspect, a 32-year-old Toronto woman, was arrested at the scene.

She has since been charged with first degree murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
