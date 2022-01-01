Woman facing 1st degree murder charges in fatal Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — The Toronto Police Service says a suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal stabbing that occurred on New Years Eve.

Police say officers called to the scene in the Weston Rd. and Dennis Ave. area just before 11 a.m. found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

They say the woman, identified as 37-year-old Elsabet Yitayew of Toronto, died of her injuries.

Investigators say the suspect, a 32-year-old Toronto woman, was arrested at the scene.

She has since been charged with first degree murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.

Advertisement