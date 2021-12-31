Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Halifax police investigating after man allegedly shoots into vehicle

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 4:44 pm
Halifax Regional Police attend a crime scene in north end Halifax on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police attend a crime scene in north end Halifax on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Thursday in Halifax.

In a release, police said they responded to the report in the Herring Cove Road area near Shoreham Lane at 3:25 p.m.

“The suspect pulled up alongside the passenger side of another vehicle being driven by a lone man and fired a shot striking the victim’s vehicle,” police said.

The suspect then drove off towards the Armdale Roundabout. No injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a hat and sunglasses at the time of the incident. The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older model black Volkswagen Jetta with tinted rear brake lights.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

