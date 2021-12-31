Halifax police investigating after man allegedly shoots into vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Thursday in Halifax.

In a release, police said they responded to the report in the Herring Cove Road area near Shoreham Lane at 3:25 p.m.

“The suspect pulled up alongside the passenger side of another vehicle being driven by a lone man and fired a shot striking the victim’s vehicle,” police said.

The suspect then drove off towards the Armdale Roundabout. No injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a hat and sunglasses at the time of the incident. The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older model black Volkswagen Jetta with tinted rear brake lights.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident to contact them.