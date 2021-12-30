Okanagan weather: Cold temperatures in forecast for New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

It appears the Okanagan will ring in 2022 under a mixed bag of cold weather.

Environment Canada is forecasting mainly sunny skies on New Year’s Eve transforming into cloudy periods for New Year’s Day, with temperatures in the negative double digits for both.

For Dec. 31, the national weather agency says the Okanagan will see mainly sunny skies to start Friday, along with highs of -12 C to -14 C, winds of 15 km/h and a wind chill of -17 to -19 in the afternoon.

At night, though, some clouds are projected to roll in, along with lows of -17 C in the South Okanagan and -20 C in the Central and North Okanagan, plus wind chills between -19 and -24.

For Jan. 1, Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud during the day, along with a high of -10 C. However, more clouds are expected through the evening, resulting in a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -11 C.

For Sunday, snow is in the forecast, along with a high of -6 C and a low of -8 C.

For Monday and Tuesday, Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies and periods of snow, plus highs of -5 C and lows of -9 C.

