Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

40th annual Forest City Road Races postponed amid rising COVID-19 infections

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 7:00 pm
Woman feet running on road closeup on shoe. Young fitness women runner legs ready for run on the road. Sports healthy lifestyle concept. View image in full screen
Woman feet running on road closeup on shoe. Young fitness women runner legs ready for run on the road. Sports healthy lifestyle concept. Getty Images

London runners are going to have to wait a little bit longer for the 40th annual Forest City Road Races, with organizers announcing its postponement.

Organizers announced on Facebook Wednesday that the race was being pushed back until the fall due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

“We are trying our best to have an in-person event. Under the advisory of the health unit along with the guidance of the City of London, as well as having full support from our sponsors, the fall is sounding like our best bet for that,” organizers said in a post.

Read more: COVID-19: 1 death, record 496 cases in London-Middlesex; LHSC staff cases number 135

The decision to postpone came following advice from the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Officials say a new date for the race which was supposed to happen in April will be announced in March.

On Thursday, the London Middlesex region reported 496 cases, a record number of single-day COVID-19 infections.

The races aim to raise money for local charities, including the Thames Valley Children’s Centre.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham

