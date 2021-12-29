Extreme cold weather warning lifted for Calgary, Cochrane area

Send this page to someone via email

It might be short lived, but Calgary is out of the deep freeze for now.

Environment Canada lifted the extreme cold warning for the city and Rocky View County near Cochrane late Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up over the next few days, but the cold is expected to return later next week.

Read more: Extreme cold warning remains in place in Western Canada

Most of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, along with parts of Manitoba and Ontario, have been under extreme cold warnings with wind chills plunging to -50 C in some areas for several days.

Environment Canada says the frigid arctic air mass enveloping southern parts of Saskatchewan won’t let up until the end of the week.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency says most of Alberta will see extreme cold conditions with wind chills ranging between -40 C and -45 C.

It says temperatures in Vancouver with wind chill will be near or below -20 C as arctic winds blow across the region.

Environment Canada says the cold wind chill in Vancouver will moderate during the day on Wednesday as temperatures increase.

BC Hydro said the extreme low temperatures in many parts of the province led to a new record for peak electricity demand on Monday between 5 and 6 p.m.

Read more: Albertans asked to conserve energy during extreme cold snap

“Most of the increase is likely due to additional home heating required during this cold snap,” spokeswoman Simi Heer said in a news release.

Heer said that demand for electricity hit an all-time high of 10,902 megawatts, which is higher than the previous record of 10,577 megawatts last year.

She said the record represents a single moment in the hour when demand for electricity was the highest.

The Alberta Electric System Operator, which manages the provincial power grid, declared an energy emergency alert on Monday night, which it explained in a social media post was due to extreme weather that was affecting some generating facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from The Canadian Press