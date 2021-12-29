3 North York men arrested after copper wire stolen from Kawartha Lakes business: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three North York, Ont., men face charges following the theft of copper wire from a business in the City of Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 11:15 p.m. Monday, officers attended a business in the former Manvers Township after two men were seen removing spools of copper wire.

OPP say the suspects left the scene before officers arrived. Police say their investigation also involved Durham Regional Police Service and Peterborough County OPP who located the suspects in vehicles.

Jozsef Horvath, 36, Aladar Racz, 40, and Richard Sebok, 33, all of North York, were arrested and each charged with break and enter, theft over $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Sebok was additinally charged with mischief over $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 27.