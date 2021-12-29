Man arrested peacefully after standoff at Kitchener home: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested peacefully early Monday morning after an hours-long series of negotiations.

Police say officers were called to a home near Ottawa and Acacia streets at around 8 p.m. on Boxing Day after a disturbance was reported.

The officers’ investigation found that an initial argument had escalated into violence as one man assaulted another.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home as members of the emergency response team arrived to talk with him, eventually negotiating a peaceful surrender after several hours.

A 42-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats to cause death.