Man arrested peacefully after standoff at Kitchener home: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested peacefully early Monday morning after an hours-long series of negotiations.
Police say officers were called to a home near Ottawa and Acacia streets at around 8 p.m. on Boxing Day after a disturbance was reported.
The officers’ investigation found that an initial argument had escalated into violence as one man assaulted another.
Trending Stories
Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home as members of the emergency response team arrived to talk with him, eventually negotiating a peaceful surrender after several hours.
A 42-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats to cause death.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments