Crime

Man arrested peacefully after standoff at Kitchener home: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 12:44 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested peacefully early Monday morning after an hours-long series of negotiations.

Police say officers were called to a home near Ottawa and Acacia streets at around 8 p.m. on Boxing Day after a disturbance was reported.

Read more: 2 people arrested after 7-hour standoff at motel in Kitchener

The officers’ investigation found that an initial argument had escalated into violence as one man assaulted another.

Trending Stories

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home as members of the emergency response team arrived to talk with him, eventually negotiating a peaceful surrender after several hours.

Read more: Kitchener woman arrested after newborn baby abandoned at side of road

A 42-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats to cause death.

