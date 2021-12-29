Waterloo police investigate gun incident in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a man reported having a gun pulled on him in Kitchener on Monday night.
Police say officers were called to a home on Thomas Slee Drive shortly before 8 p.m. to respond to the incident.
They say a man was sitting in his vehicle in front of his home when he was approached by another man who had a gun.
Police say they are still investigating why the man approached the other with the gun but the victim was left without injuries.
The suspect is being described as a man with a thin build and around five feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and a face mask.
