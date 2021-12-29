Menu

Crime

Waterloo police investigate gun incident in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 11:40 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a man reported having a gun pulled on him in Kitchener on Monday night.

Police say officers were called to a home on Thomas Slee Drive shortly before 8 p.m. to respond to the incident.

Read more: Man arrested after gun-related incident in Kitchener during Thursday rush hour

They say a man was sitting in his vehicle in front of his home when he was approached by another man who had a gun.

Police say they are still investigating why the man approached the other with the gun but the victim was left without injuries.

Read more: 2 people arrested after 7-hour standoff at motel in Kitchener

The suspect is being described as a man with a thin build and around five feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and a face mask.

Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKithchener guns tagThomas Slee Drive Kitchener tag

