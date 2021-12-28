Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air force says progress being made to recruit pilots even as COVID-19 slams airlines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2021 3:05 pm
An RCAF CF-18 takes off from CFB Bagotville, Que. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. View image in full screen
An RCAF CF-18 takes off from CFB Bagotville, Que. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. The Canadian Press

The commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force is reporting progress in his long-running fight to recruit and retain more pilots.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Lt.-Gen. Al Meinzinger says the air force needs 90 more pilots to fly the military’s planes and helicopters.

Read more: Canada nearing end of decade-long search for new fighter jet, top official says

The air force is supposed to have about 1,500 pilots and was short around 225 at the end of December 2019.

Meinzinger notes the military has rolled out a number of initiatives over the past two years to address the problem.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'RCAF wrapping up helicopter training in Okanagan Valley' RCAF wrapping up helicopter training in Okanagan Valley
RCAF wrapping up helicopter training in Okanagan Valley – Mar 25, 2021

They include a pay increase for pilots and a reorganization that reduced the overall number of pilots needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Meinzinger says it’s unclear how much a slowdown in hiring by commercial airlines during the pandemic has helped, and he worries the air force’s gains could be temporary if airlines begin hiring again.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagRoyal Canadian Air Force tagRCAF tagcovid pandemic tagcanada air force tagair force pilots tagair force pandemic tagair force pilot trains tagrcaf recruit tagtraining air force tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers