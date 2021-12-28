SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

More Actionmarguerite Saint-Boniface workers, residents test positive for COVID-19

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 2:46 pm
Actionmarguerite Saint-Boniface is restricting visitations after two workers tested positive for COVID-19. View image in full screen
Actionmarguerite Saint-Boniface is restricting visitations after two workers tested positive for COVID-19. Global News

More COVID-19 cases are developing at a Winnipeg care home.

Actionmarguerite Saint-Boniface says two residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the last update provided on Christmas.

Ten employees have also tested positive for the virus.

The care home says it has declared an outbreak under the province’s pandemic response system.

Read more: Winnipeg care home limits visitations due to COVID-19 cases

“I know this is frustrating, disappointing, and concerning to all residents, families, and staff. Our goal remains to keep everyone safe. We thank you for your patience, understanding and cooperation,” CEO Micheline St-Hilaire said in a letter to families posted on the website.

Visitations have been restricted to end of life and virtual appointments only.

Family members are encouraged to contact the home for updates.

