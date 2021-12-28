More Actionmarguerite Saint-Boniface workers, residents test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

More COVID-19 cases are developing at a Winnipeg care home.

Actionmarguerite Saint-Boniface says two residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the last update provided on Christmas.

Ten employees have also tested positive for the virus.

The care home says it has declared an outbreak under the province’s pandemic response system.

“I know this is frustrating, disappointing, and concerning to all residents, families, and staff. Our goal remains to keep everyone safe. We thank you for your patience, understanding and cooperation,” CEO Micheline St-Hilaire said in a letter to families posted on the website.

Visitations have been restricted to end of life and virtual appointments only.

Story continues below advertisement

Family members are encouraged to contact the home for updates.

2:23 Omicron renews pandemic threat on long-term care residents, staff Omicron renews pandemic threat on long-term care residents, staff – Dec 20, 2021