88-year-old man dies after being found outside his Laval residence

An 88-year-old man has died after being found in critical condition outside his retirement home in Laval early Tuesday morning.

Laval police spokesperson Sgt. Genevieve Major says the senior’s partner went to bed at around 2 a.m. but she woke up an hour later to find him missing.

Police were called to the scene at around 3 a.m. to conduct a search inside and around the senior’s apartment.

He was found outside his home, Les Jardins de Renoir, in critical condition.

That’s when emergency services were called for medical assistance.

He was transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

“For now, we don’t believe it’s of suspicious nature,” Major says.

The investigation is now in the hands of Quebec’s coroner, who will determine the circumstances of his death.