Crime

Man charged after 84-year-old woman sexually assaulted in her home: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 7:20 pm
Praveen 'Bobby' Balhumar is facing several charges. View image in full screen
Praveen 'Bobby' Balhumar is facing several charges. Handout / Toronto Police

A man has been charged after an 84-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in her home, Toronto police say.

Police said in a news release that officers were called at 12:53 a.m. on Sunday about a sexual assault in the area of Greenholm Circuit and Lawrence Avenue East, near Markham Road, in Scarborough.

The statement said the victim was sleeping in her home when a man knocked at the door.

He befriended her and made his way inside the home, police said.

Read more: Man charged after alleged voyeurism incident at Humber College in Toronto

He then allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police said 29-year-old Toronto resident Praveen ‘Bobby’ Balhumar has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

Police said they’re concerned there may be other victims and noted that Balhumar is a parcel delivery driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

