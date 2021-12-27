Menu

Crime

Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at Cochrane pharmacy staff on Christmas Eve

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 12:40 pm
File: An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: An RCMP officer's shoulder patch. Global News

Police have charged a 37-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a firearm at staff in a Cochrane pharmacy staff on Christmas Eve.

Shortly after 5 p.m. RCMP responded to reports that a man was causing a disturbance at Fireside Pharmacy, threatening staff and pointing what was believed to be a firearm at employees, police said.

An attempted to arrest the man was made around 5:30 p.m., said Cochrane RCMP in a press release. However, he didn’t come out of his home on Fireside Bend, which prompted calls for support to the RCMP police dog service and the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team.

Read more: Man in custody after allegedly uttering threats on Christmas Eve in Cochrane: RCMP

The man was “pointing additional firearm replicas” and “threatening members with edged weapons.”

Around 8:40 p.m. the man was taken into custody.

Cochrane resident, 37-year-old Brett Morpak is charged with three counts of pointing a firearm, three counts of uttering threats to cause harm or death, one count of mischief over $5,000 and one count of resisting arrest.

RCMP said Morpak was released after his judicial hearing and is to not contact any of the victims from the Friday incident, not to possess any weapons and must report to a probation officer.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2022.

