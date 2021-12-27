London, Ont. special weather statement calls for 5 cm of snow

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and much of southwestern Ontario.
Londoners can expect 5 cm of snow Monday and icy roads too, Meteorologists say.
Snow is expected to transition to freezing rain later Monday morning or afternoon.
Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle may continue through much of the afternoon and into the evening.
Snow is forecast for London on Tuesday.
Monday calls for a high of 0C and a daytime high of 1C on Tuesday.
