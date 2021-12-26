Kelowna search team locates missing elderly woman

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue have located an elderly woman who wandered from her home on Christmas Eve.
The team and a search dog combed Kelowna’s North Glenmore area to find her.
Tresnich and his team located the woman within 30 minutes and stayed with her until RCMP arrived.
This was a ‘textbook’ urban search and he was glad that the team was able to locate her so quickly, he said.
“It was a great way to start Christmas Day.”
Tresnich took the occasion to caution anyone heading into the backcountry over the holiday break to take the 10 essentials recommended by Adventure Smart: flashlight, fire-making kit, signalling device (i.e. whistle), extra food and water, extra clothing, GPS/communication devices, first aid kit, emergency blanket/shelter, pocket knife, sun protection
