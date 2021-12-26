Kelowna search team locates missing elderly woman

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue have located an elderly woman who wandered from her home on Christmas Eve.

The team and a search dog combed Kelowna’s North Glenmore area to find her.

“[She] left her residence and was lightly dressed for the conditions outside,” said Duane Tresnich, search manager in a press release.

Tresnich and his team located the woman within 30 minutes and stayed with her until RCMP arrived.

This was a ‘textbook’ urban search and he was glad that the team was able to locate her so quickly, he said.

“It was a great way to start Christmas Day.”

Tresnich took the occasion to caution anyone heading into the backcountry over the holiday break to take the 10 essentials recommended by Adventure Smart: flashlight, fire-making kit, signalling device (i.e. whistle), extra food and water, extra clothing, GPS/communication devices, first aid kit, emergency blanket/shelter, pocket knife, sun protection