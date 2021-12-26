Menu

News

Kelowna search team locates missing elderly woman

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 26, 2021 12:41 pm
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helped recover a man injured in a dirt bike crash on Saturday. Megan Turcato / Global News

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue have located an elderly woman who wandered from her home on Christmas Eve.

The team and a search dog combed Kelowna’s North Glenmore area to find her.

Read more: Man who crashed in West Kelowna gets help from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

“[She] left her residence and was lightly dressed for the conditions outside,” said Duane Tresnich, search manager in a press release.

Tresnich and his team located the woman within 30 minutes and stayed with her until RCMP arrived.

This was a ‘textbook’ urban search and  he was glad that the team was able to locate her so quickly, he said.

“It was a great way to start Christmas Day.”

Read more: Early Christmas gift for COSAR: $15K donation from 2 who needed rescuing

Tresnich took the occasion to caution anyone heading into the backcountry over the holiday break to take the 10 essentials recommended by Adventure Smart: flashlight, fire-making kit, signalling device (i.e. whistle), extra food and water, extra clothing, GPS/communication devices, first aid kit, emergency blanket/shelter, pocket knife, sun protection

