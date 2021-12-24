Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 arrested after Cobourg police seize drugs during search for firearm

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 1:18 pm
The Cobourg Police Service located drugs during the search for a firearm at a George Street residence on Dec. 23. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service located drugs during the search for a firearm at a George Street residence on Dec. 23. Global News Peterborough file

Four Cobourg, Ont., residents face drug trafficking charges following the search of a residence in the town on Thursday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, investigators conducted a search warrant at a George Street residence as part of a firearm investigation.

Police say no firearm was located, however, officers located and seized drugs, including 0.5 grams of fentanyl, 9.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 0.6 grams of suspected cocaine, along with cash, weigh scales and drug paraphernalia.

Read more: Cobourg police seize drugs, arrest 1 following search of home

Benjamin Staples, 43, Richard Staples, 68, Diane Staples, 71, and Christopher Morris, 41, all of Cobourg, were each arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Benjamin was also charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Cobourg on Friday.

The other three were released on undertakings with conditions and a court date on Jan. 26, 2022 in Cobourg, police said Friday.

Click to play video: 'Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis' Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagCocaine tagDrug Trafficking tagCobourg tagCobourg Police Service tagDrug Possession tagGeorge Street tagCobourg crime tagOpiods tagCobourg drug bust tagCobourg drug trafficking tagCobourg drug raid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers