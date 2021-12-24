4 arrested after Cobourg police seize drugs during search for firearm

Send this page to someone via email

Four Cobourg, Ont., residents face drug trafficking charges following the search of a residence in the town on Thursday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, investigators conducted a search warrant at a George Street residence as part of a firearm investigation.

Police say no firearm was located, however, officers located and seized drugs, including 0.5 grams of fentanyl, 9.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 0.6 grams of suspected cocaine, along with cash, weigh scales and drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin Staples, 43, Richard Staples, 68, Diane Staples, 71, and Christopher Morris, 41, all of Cobourg, were each arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Benjamin was also charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Cobourg on Friday.

The other three were released on undertakings with conditions and a court date on Jan. 26, 2022 in Cobourg, police said Friday.