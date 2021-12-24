Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman arrested for assault with weapon that sends 1 to hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 9:09 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman early Friday following an assault involving weapons. Global News Peterborough file

One person was taken to hospital following an assault in Peterborough early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 a.m., officers attended a residence for a reported assault involving weapons.

Police say weapons were involved and the victim was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police did not disclose what weapons were involved in the incident.

Debbie Collins, 46, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 24.

