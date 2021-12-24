1 dead following fatal crash in Charlotteville: Norfolk County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County say one person is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle collision in Charlotteville on Thursday.

It was just before 5 p.m. when emergency crews arrived on scene.

According to police, a motor vehicle and an SUV were travelling along Highway 24 East before they collided into one another.

The driver and passenger of the motor vehicle had to be extricated by firefighters following the crash.

The driver survived and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV survived, having suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 24 East was previously closed between Charlotteville West Quarter Line Road and Forestry Farm Road as police investigated the crash, but has since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They are also waiting to notify next-of-kin before identifying the deceased.

