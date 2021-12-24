Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead following fatal crash in Charlotteville: Norfolk County OPP

By Andrew Graham Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 8:28 am
According to Norfolk County OPP, a motor vehicle and an SUV were travelling along Highway 24 East on Thursday afternoon before they collided into one another. View image in full screen
According to Norfolk County OPP, a motor vehicle and an SUV were travelling along Highway 24 East on Thursday afternoon before they collided into one another. The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County say one person is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle collision in Charlotteville on Thursday.

It was just before 5 p.m. when emergency crews arrived on scene.

According to police, a motor vehicle and an SUV were travelling along Highway 24 East before they collided into one another.

Read more: Remains found in house fire in Malahide Township, OPP say

The driver and passenger of the motor vehicle had to be extricated by firefighters following the crash.

The driver survived and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

The driver of the SUV survived, having suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 24 East was previously closed between Charlotteville West Quarter Line Road and Forestry Farm Road as police investigated the crash, but has since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They are also waiting to notify next-of-kin before identifying the deceased.

Click to play video: 'Winter driving safety tips' Winter driving safety tips
Winter driving safety tips – Nov 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOPP tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagNorfolk County tagHighway 24 tagCharlotteville tagHighway 24 East tagCrash between motor vehicle and SUV tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers