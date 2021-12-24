Accelerants, implement of damage, suspicious person found at Kelowna construction site: RCMP

Mounties are expressing concern about several incidents at a Kelowna construction site that they say looks like a safety risk.

In a Thursday press release, RCMP said they’ve been called to a construction site in the 600-block of Rutland Road North three times in December.

The first was Dec. 6, when the Kelowna RCMP was called to the site by the Kelowna Fire Department in when something that could cause damage to the natural gas line going to the building., RCMP said

The second incident occurred Dec. 15, when officers responded to a report of a suspicious person who gained access to the garage area and was observed walking around the property. They had left by the time RCMP arrived.

The most recent incident occurred on Dec. 21. Police responded to the site when accelerants were located near the natural gas line designed to cause damage to the line.

“The nature and description of the items located are not being shared at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation,” RCMP said.

These incidents have all occurred in the early morning hours between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. In the interest of public safety, the Kelowna RCMP is encouraging the public to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity around the site.

“The motive is not known but the actions of the individual, had they been successful in their efforts, had the potential to cause serious damage to property and would have endangered the safety of anyone who would have been nearby at the time. We need your help to identify the person responsible,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations for the Kelowna RCMP, said in a press release.

The investigation is being led by Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Services who is working closely with the property owner. The property owner has since increased security measures to prevent future incidents.

If you have any information about the suspect or these incidents, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at E_Kelowna_General_Enquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net