Manitoba Public Insurance cancels oral knowledge tests due to COVID-19

Manitoba Public Insurance is cancelling oral knowledge tests due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

The public insurer says all appointments for the tests have been cancelled as of Thursday, and no new tests will be booked until further notice.

The Corporation is currently in the process of contacting affected customers,” MPI said in a release.

“Customers whose tests have been cancelled will have the opportunity to rebook their appointments when this service resumes.”

Manitoba has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases reported in recent days.

Health officials announced 556 new cases across the province Thursday, the third highest daily case count reported throughout the pandemic.

