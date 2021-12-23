Menu

Health

Manitoba Public Insurance cancels oral knowledge tests due to COVID-19

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 3:25 pm
Manitoba's public insurer is cancelling oral knowledge tests due to rising COVID-19 numbers. View image in full screen
Manitoba's public insurer is cancelling oral knowledge tests due to rising COVID-19 numbers. Global News / File

Manitoba Public Insurance is cancelling oral knowledge tests due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

The public insurer says all appointments for the tests have been cancelled as of Thursday, and no new tests will be booked until further notice.

Read more: Manitoba posts 3rd highest daily COVID-19 case count on record

The Corporation is currently in the process of contacting affected customers,” MPI said in a release.

“Customers whose tests have been cancelled will have the opportunity to rebook their appointments when this service resumes.”

Read more: Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine yet in Manitoba? How to book it and where to go

Manitoba has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases reported in recent days.

Trending Stories

Health officials announced 556 new cases across the province Thursday, the third highest daily case count reported throughout the pandemic.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

