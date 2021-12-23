Glorious Sons postpone New Year’s Eve hometown Kingston, Ont. show

Send this page to someone via email

New Year’s Eve plans for about 6,000 people in the Kingston area have been changed. Kingston rockers The Glorious Sons have postponed their Dec. 31 sell-out concert at the Leon’s Centre.

On social media, the band wrote that the move was made due to local and provincial COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Unfortunately our hometown show scheduled for December 31 at @LeonsCentre has been rescheduled to March 19th 2022 due to the local and provincial pandemic restrictions. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Ticketmaster will be in touch with further details. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/OupuQVUsbj — The Glorious Sons (@TheGloriousSons) December 22, 2021

The Leon’s Centre capacity was capped at 50 per cent like other large venues in Ontario by the Ford government. The Glorious Sons show was sold out.

The new concert date is set for March 19, 2022.

Ticket-holders will soon get a notification from Ticketmaster letting them know what the next steps are.

