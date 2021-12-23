Menu

Canada

Glorious Sons postpone New Year’s Eve hometown Kingston, Ont. show

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 9:52 am
Glorious Sons postpone New Year’s Eve hometown Kingston, Ont. show - image View image in full screen
Global News

New Year’s Eve plans for about 6,000 people in the Kingston area have been changed. Kingston rockers The Glorious Sons have postponed their Dec. 31 sell-out concert at the Leon’s Centre.

On social media, the band wrote that the move was made due to local and provincial COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Read more: Concert complaints about Kingston’s largest music event with The Glorious Sons

The Leon’s Centre capacity was capped at 50 per cent like other large venues in Ontario by the Ford government. The Glorious Sons show was sold out.

The new concert date is set for March 19, 2022.

Ticket-holders will soon get a notification from Ticketmaster letting them know what the next steps are.

Click to play video: 'Facility hiccups at Kingston’s The Glorious Sons concert' Facility hiccups at Kingston’s The Glorious Sons concert
Facility hiccups at Kingston’s The Glorious Sons concert – Sep 24, 2019
