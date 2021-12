What’s open and closed for Regina civic services during the Christmas holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Some civic services in Regina are closed during the Christmas holidays, while others have reduced or holiday services.

Here’s what you need to know for civic service hours during the holidays.

City Facilities and City Hall: Closed Dec. 27, Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, 2022.

Civic Offices: Closed December 24 at 3PM and December 31 at 4:45PM.

Regina Public Library: All branches closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, 2022. All branches close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Landfill:

December 24 – Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

December 25-26 – Closed

December 27-30 – Open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

December 31 – Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

January 1 – Closed

Landfill gates close 15 minutes before closing.

Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2022. Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all other days.

Garbage, recycling and organics collection:

Weekly garbage collection December 20 – 31

Bi-weekly garbage collection will resume January 3, 2022.

Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit:

December 24 – Regular weekday service

Transit Information Centre and RIDELine closed at 3 p.m.

December 25 – No bus service

Transit Information Centre and RIDELine closed

December 26 – Sunday service

Transit Information Centre and RIDELine closed

December 27 and 28 – Regular weekday service Transit Information Centre and RIDELine closed

December 31 – Regular weekday service.

Transit Information Centre closed at 3 p.m.

RIDELine closed at 2 a.m.

Wing in the New Year: Free transit and paratransit service from 7 p.m. to 2:15 a.m.

January 1 – No bus service

Information Centre and RIDELine closed

January 3 – Regular weekday service Transit Information Centre and RIDEline open

Paratransit:

December 24 – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

December 25 – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

December 26 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 31 – 6 a.m. to 2:15 a.m.

Wing in the New Year: Free transit and paratransit service from 7 p.m. to 2:15 a.m.

January 1 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries:

December 24 – Office open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

December 25 – 28 – Office closed

January 31 – Office open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

January 1 – 3 – Office closed

Gates open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Leisure centres

North West Leisure Centre:

December 24 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Leisure swim: 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

December 25 – Closed

December 26 – 12 to 6 p.m.

December 31 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Leisure Swim: 12 to 5 p.m.

January 1 – 12 to 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre:

December 24 – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lap swim: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Leisure swim: 12 to 3:30 p.m.

December 25 – Closed

December 26 – 12 to 6 p.m.

December 31 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lap swim: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Leisure swim: 12:30 to 5 p.m.

January 1 – 12 to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex (Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre):

December 24 – 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

December 25 – Closed

December 26 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 31 – 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January 1 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking Services: Meters not in effect December 25, and January 1.

Outdoor Arenas: Weather dependent. No supervision provided

Public Skate: For information on Public Skate times and prices, check Regina.ca and cooperatorscentre.com