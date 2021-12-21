Hamilton police investigate bomb threat on Rymal Road

Hamilton police are evacuating a number of residences on the south Mountain, as they investigate a bomb threat.
The homes are along a section of Rymal Road, from Upper Wentworth Street to Massena Drive.
The affected two-block stretch is also the location of the mountain police station, to which a man drove a suspicious item, just before noon.
Police said around 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon the emergency response unit was onsite. More information will be provided when available.
