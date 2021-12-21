Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police investigate bomb threat on Rymal Road

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 21, 2021 2:37 pm
Hamilton Police are evacuating residences on Rymal Rd. from Upper Wentworth to Massena Drive, due to a bomb threat. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are evacuating residences on Rymal Rd. from Upper Wentworth to Massena Drive, due to a bomb threat. Global News

Hamilton police are evacuating a number of residences on the south Mountain, as they investigate a bomb threat.

The homes are along a section of Rymal Road, from Upper Wentworth Street to Massena Drive.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The affected two-block stretch is also the location of the mountain police station, to which a man drove a suspicious item, just before noon.

Police said around 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon the emergency response unit was onsite. More information will be provided when available.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHamOnt tagBomb Threat tagEmergency Response Unit tagHamilton Bomb Threat tagHamilton Rymal Rd. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers