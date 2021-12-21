Hamilton police investigate bomb threat on Rymal Road

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are evacuating a number of residences on the south Mountain, as they investigate a bomb threat.

Hamilton Police are evacuating residences on Rymal Road from Upper Wentworth to Massena Drive in #HamOnt as we investigate a bomb threat. The Emergency Response Unit is onsite and more information will be provided when available. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 21, 2021

The homes are along a section of Rymal Road, from Upper Wentworth Street to Massena Drive.

The affected two-block stretch is also the location of the mountain police station, to which a man drove a suspicious item, just before noon.

Police said around 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon the emergency response unit was onsite. More information will be provided when available.