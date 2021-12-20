Menu

News

Peterborough police seek missing man last seen Dec. 10

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 11:35 am
Peterborough police say Derek Smith was last seen on Dec. 10. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say Derek Smith was last seen on Dec. 10. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen on Dec. 10.

Derek Smith, 31, was last seen by family and has connections to Durham Region and Toronto.

“Family and police are concerned for his safety,” the Peterborough Police Service stated in a release on Monday morning.

He was last seen wearing the following pieces of clothing shown in a photograph provided Monday: a black and grey winter jacket, grey sweatpants and black gloves, toque and snow boots.

Police say he is known to always wear personal protective equipment, including latex gloves and face masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

