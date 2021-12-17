Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Teen hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by bus on Hamilton mountain

By Lisa Polewski Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 1:29 pm
A Hamilton teen is in hospital after being hit by a bus while riding his bike on Thursday evening. View image in full screen
A Hamilton teen is in hospital after being hit by a bus while riding his bike on Thursday evening. Global News

A teenage cyclist is in hospital after being hit by a bus on Hamilton mountain.

In a media release, Hamilton police say the teen was struck at the intersection of Upper Wentworth Street and Stone Church Road at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to investigators, the 15-year-old boy was riding his bike westbound along Stone Church approaching the intersection when he was hit by a bus making a right turn onto Upper Wentworth.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man shot twice in downtown Hamilton early Friday

He was rushed to McMaster Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit has taken over the investigation and at this point, speed and impairment have been ruled out as factors.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 905-546-4755 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Mountain tagHamilton accident tagBus hits bike Hamilton tagHamilton Teen injured tagTeen hit bike Hamilton tagTeen hospitalized tagTeen hospitalized Hamilton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers