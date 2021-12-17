Teen hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by bus on Hamilton mountain

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage cyclist is in hospital after being hit by a bus on Hamilton mountain.

In a media release, Hamilton police say the teen was struck at the intersection of Upper Wentworth Street and Stone Church Road at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to investigators, the 15-year-old boy was riding his bike westbound along Stone Church approaching the intersection when he was hit by a bus making a right turn onto Upper Wentworth.

He was rushed to McMaster Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit has taken over the investigation and at this point, speed and impairment have been ruled out as factors.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 905-546-4755 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).