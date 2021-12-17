Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman struck by car in Vernon parking lot suffers life-threatening injuries

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 2:05 pm
FILE. Vernon RCMP. View image in full screen
FILE. Vernon RCMP. Global News Files

A 50-year-old woman is in the hospital, with life-threatening injuries, after being hit by a car in a Vernon parking lot.

Emergency responders from the B.C. Ambulance Service, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP were called on Thursday, Dec. 16,  at 2:30 p.m., to the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of 53rd Avenue, where a pedestrian had been struck.

Read more: Elderly Vernon woman dies in crash with commercial transport truck

Const. Chris Terleski said the victim was transported from the scene for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with police, who are continuing to investigate the collision.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and has not already spoken to investigators, to please contact Const. Richard Lausman of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagCollision tagNorth Okanagan tagvernon rcmp tagParking Lot tagBC Ambulance Service tagEmergency Responders tagVernon Fire-Rescue tagConst. Chris Terleski tag2500-block of 53rd Ave tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers