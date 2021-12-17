Woman struck by car in Vernon parking lot suffers life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old woman is in the hospital, with life-threatening injuries, after being hit by a car in a Vernon parking lot.

Emergency responders from the B.C. Ambulance Service, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP were called on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 2:30 p.m., to the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of 53rd Avenue, where a pedestrian had been struck.

Const. Chris Terleski said the victim was transported from the scene for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with police, who are continuing to investigate the collision.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and has not already spoken to investigators, to please contact Const. Richard Lausman of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

