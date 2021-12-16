Menu

Crime

SIU charges Halton police officer with sexual assault in Burlington

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 11:27 am
The province’s police watchdog has charged a Halton Regional Police officer with sexual assault in connection with an incident around Sept. 9 in Burlington. View image in full screen
The province’s police watchdog has charged a Halton Regional Police officer with sexual assault in connection with an incident around Sept. 9 in Burlington. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s laid sexual assault charges against a Halton Regional Police (HRPS) officer in connection with an incident in Burlington.

A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson says the examination is connected to a complaint received in early October in relation to an incident on or about Sept. 9.

“As a result of the SIU investigation, Const. David Ardrey is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust contrary to section 271 and section 122, respectively, of the Criminal Code,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said in a release.

Read more: Warrant issued for suspect wanted in Burlington, Ont. shooting

“The matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.”

Ardrey is expected to make his first court appearance in Milton on Jan. 12, 2022.

