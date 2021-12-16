SIU charges Halton police officer with sexual assault in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s laid sexual assault charges against a Halton Regional Police (HRPS) officer in connection with an incident in Burlington.

A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson says the examination is connected to a complaint received in early October in relation to an incident on or about Sept. 9.

“As a result of the SIU investigation, Const. David Ardrey is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust contrary to section 271 and section 122, respectively, of the Criminal Code,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said in a release.

“The matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ardrey is expected to make his first court appearance in Milton on Jan. 12, 2022.