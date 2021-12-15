Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Multi-department police investigation nets 6 on human trafficking charges

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 12:26 pm
A multi-police force human trafficking initiative was launched and six people have already been charged. View image in full screen
A multi-police force human trafficking initiative was launched and six people have already been charged. Global News file

A newly formed police coalition to fight human trafficking has led to a combined 51 charges for six people.

The Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS) was launched on Wednesday and includes representation from 21 police services from across Ontario.

Read more: Man faces impaired driving charge; OPP say empty beer cans found in vehicle

The 21 participating police agencies include Anishinabek, Awkwesasne, Barrie, Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Niagara, OPP, Ottawa, Peel, Peterborough, Six Nations, Greater Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Treaty Three, Waterloo, Windsor and York.

One of the investigations involved Kingston police, who looked into sexual assault and trafficking of a female across Toronto, Montreal and Edmonton during a period spanning December 2019 to January 2020.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Kingston Police Services Board discusses 2022 budget issues' Kingston Police Services Board discusses 2022 budget issues
Kingston Police Services Board discusses 2022 budget issues – Sep 16, 2021

The OPP’s anti-human trafficking unit and the OPP criminal investigation branch aided in the investigation, which identified other potential victims living throughout Ontario and Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

This investigation resulted in the arrest of four people, while investigations conducted by the Barrie Police Service nabbed two more.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagKingston Police tagBarrie Police tag21 police services tagIJFS tagProvincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers