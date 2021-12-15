Menu

Weather

Special weather statement ahead of windy Thursday in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 15, 2021 7:55 am
In this April 2008 file photo, a man struggles with his umbrella in the wind and the rain along St-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal. View image in full screen
In this April 2008 file photo, a man struggles with his umbrella in the wind and the rain along St-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario including London and Middlesex, ahead of strong winds on Thursday.

Meteorologists say residents can expect wind gusts of between 70 and 90 kilometres an hour, with the strongest winds along the shores of Lake Huron.

Read more: Rain, wind warnings issued for London-Middlesex region: Environment Canada

The winds are expected to begin in the morning or early in the afternoon and last throughout the day, dying down in the evening.

The national weather agency adds that power outages are a possibility.

Ahead of the wind, London is forecast to see rain on Wednesday with the temperature climbing to 11 C and staying steady overnight.

Thursday’s forecast, in addition to wind, is calling for a high of 16 C with a mix of sun and cloud and possible showers. The temperature is expected to plummet to -6 C overnight with a high of just 1 C on Friday.

with files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
