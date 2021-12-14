Kingston reaches over 1K active cases, 1 new death, 131 new COVID-19 cases added

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has hit a new milestone, reaching more than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The health unit reported 131 new cases Tuesday, bringing active cases 1,018. The health unit is reporting another death as well. The death toll now stands at 16.

Hospitalizations are staying steady at 31 total, with 13 people in intensive care units and nine people on ventilators.

The trend continues of seeing most cases between the ages of 18 and 29, with 91 of the day’s cases linked to that age group.

Queen’s University’s COVID-19 tracker is not recording any cases of COVID-19 linked to the school this week. Last week, there were nearly 300 cases tied to the university.

The vast majority of Tuesday’s cases, 93 per cent, have no clear link of transmission.

The region’s case rate has also jumped to 373 cases per 100,000 this week. In comparison, the province’s case rate is just over 56.

