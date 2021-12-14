SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Kingston reaches over 1K active cases, 1 new death, 131 new COVID-19 cases added

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 3:57 pm
KFL&A Public Health is recording a new death, and 131 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the region to more than 1,000 active cases. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health is recording a new death, and 131 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the region to more than 1,000 active cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

KFL&A Public Health has hit a new milestone, reaching more than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The health unit reported 131 new cases Tuesday, bringing active cases 1,018. The health unit is reporting another death as well. The death toll now stands at 16.

Hospitalizations are staying steady at 31 total, with 13 people in intensive care units and nine people on ventilators.

Read more: Omicron drives the spread of COVID-19 in Kingston, Ont., as cases rates reach over 350

The trend continues of seeing most cases between the ages of 18 and 29, with 91 of the day’s cases linked to that age group.

Queen’s University’s COVID-19 tracker is not recording any cases of COVID-19 linked to the school this week. Last week, there were nearly 300 cases tied to the university.

The vast majority of Tuesday’s cases, 93 per cent, have no clear link of transmission.

The region’s case rate has also jumped to 373 cases per 100,000 this week. In comparison, the province’s case rate is just over 56.

