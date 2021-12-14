12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases at 130

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Tuesday, edging up the total case count to 5,384.

The latest data shows the city has 130 active cases, with nine new recoveries also being reported.

Total resolved cases stand at 5,208, while the city’s fatal case count of 46 remains unchanged after a death was reported on Monday.

Three new cases have been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,306. Active cases are at 62, with nine recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are five cases being treated in a hospital, including three in intensive care.

There are 47 confirmed cases among 17 public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County. John F. Ross CVI in Guelph closed its doors on Tuesday and switched to remote learning after reporting 10 cases and closing 12 classes.

There are eight active COVID-19 outbreaks among publicly and privately funded schools in Guelph.

The University of Guelph says there are two COVID-19 cases connected to the campus.

Public health data shows 81.5 of eligible residents — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 86.1 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 83.3 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 88.2 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 80.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 85.1 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 2,900 vaccines have been administered in the region, including about 500 first doses, roughly 100 second doses and 2,300 boosters.

As of Tuesday, 40.5 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 39.9 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

