Crime

Suspicious Trafalgar Street vehicle fire the latest to be reported in London’s east end

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted December 14, 2021 12:41 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London police are asking for the public’s help with information as they investigate a suspicious vehicle fire in the city’s east end late Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Trafalgar Street around 11:20 p.m. and arrived to find a vehicle on fire.

The blaze was extinguished, causing roughly $5,000 in damage. Police said there were no reported injuries.

The incident is just the latest suspicious vehicle fire to be reported in east London over the last month and a half.

Read more: Nov. 22, 2021 — London police appealing for help to solve suspicious vehicle fires

On Nov. 22, police issued an appeal to the public for information in connection with at least six vehicle fires that had been reported between Nov. 6 and Nov. 22 in the city’s Hamilton Road neighbourhood.

The fires occurred at homes along Dakin Street, Egerton Street, Hamilton Road, Price Street and Trafalgar Street.

“The investigation is in its early stages and it is too early to determine whether they may be related at this time,” police spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough said in an email Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the vehicle fires is asked to come forward to police or Crime Stoppers.

