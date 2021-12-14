Kitchener hospital puts out request for help to replace aging equipment

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener hospital has issued an urgent plea to businesses and residents in the area for help to update and purchase new diagnostic equipment.

St. Mary’s General Hospital said it needs to update its diagnostic equipment and add more to properly serve the rapidly growing region it serves as well as to keep up with technological advancements.

Read more: Ice rink in Carl Zehr Square at Kitchener City Hall to remain closed this winter

“For instance, the newest nuclear diagnostic camera at St. Mary’s is already 10 years old. The other two are well beyond their serviceable life,” said Dr. Richard Dubeau, the hospital’s chief of nuclear medicine.

“The image quality is adequate, but not ideal. If you can be more accurate upfront, this speeds up the healthcare journey for all patients with less risk of harm.”

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital performs more than a million diagnostic tests annually which includes work, ultrasound, x-ray, or electrocardiogram.

SMGH said this is generally the first step in getting patients the proper care they need.

“With new diagnostic equipment, the quality and speed of diagnosis is significantly enhanced because accuracy is improved,” Dubeau said.

The province does not provide hospitals with funding for medical equipment so the hospital is asking for the public’s assistance.

Read more: 2 new synthetic skating surfaces opening in downtown Kitchener on Friday

“Compassionate care really does mean treating our patients as family and friends,” said Natisha Lal, who is the administrative director of imaging and nuclear medicine at SMGH.

“A lot of patients who come in are scared. They don’t know what’s going to happen next. Being able to provide them accurate answers in a timely manner helps ease their concerns.”

Those who wish to help the hospital in its time of need should visit supportstmarys.ca/give for more information.