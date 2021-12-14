Snowfall warning issued for northern Saskatchewan

Parts of northern Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning. The warning also extends into Lloydminster.
Environment Canada says heavy snowfall will start Tuesday morning in the warned regions and taper off on Wednesday.
Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is forecast.
Flurries are expected in other parts of the province, but no advisories or warnings have been issued.
Officials said extra care should be taken when heading out on highways as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.
The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.
