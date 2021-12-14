Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warning issued for northern Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 10:10 am
Click to play video: 'Snowfall warning issued for northern Saskatchewan' Snowfall warning issued for northern Saskatchewan
WATCH: A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of northern Saskatchewan, with up to 25 cm of snow possibile.

Parts of northern Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning. The warning also extends into Lloydminster.

Environment Canada says heavy snowfall will start Tuesday morning in the warned regions and taper off on Wednesday.

Read more: Relatively warm December predicted for the Prairies

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is forecast.

Trending Stories

Flurries are expected in other parts of the province, but no advisories or warnings have been issued.

Officials said extra care should be taken when heading out on highways as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Story continues below advertisement

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagSnow tagSaskatoon Weather tagSaskatchewan Weather tagRegina weather tagSnowfall Warning tagNorthern Saskatchewan tagHighway Hotline tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers