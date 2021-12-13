Menu

Crime

Suspect in Vaughan home invasion claimed to have food delivery: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 8:10 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say they’re looking for three suspects after a home invasion in Vaughan last month.

Police said in a news release that on Nov. 26, officers received a report about a home invasion that took place the prior evening around 8:30 p.m. on Thomas Cook Avenue, in the area of Bathurst Street and Lebovic Campus Drive.

The statement said that the homeowner was away on a trip and had a friend checking on her cat.

Read more: Shooting at Scarborough plaza leaves man dead

Her friend said that a female suspect knocked on the door and stated that she had a food delivery.

But when the door was opened, two male suspects forced their way into the home, police said. The suspects allegedly searched the residence and “stole a quantity of items.”

Police said the suspects were described as being 25 to 30 years old and the victim believed one had a gun.

Investigators are also looking to speak to a potential witness.

Police said the witness went to Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill on Nov. 30 and handed over a lost cellphone and a set of keys at a Bell store around 1:40 p.m.

“Investigators would like to obtain the details on where these items were found prior to being turned in,” the statement said.

“This witness is urged to contact investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

